Hapilon capture just a matter of time, says Malacañang

“We will get Isnilon Hapilon.”

This was Malacañang’s statement on Sunday following unconfirmed reports that Hapilon, leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Mindanao, has been spotted in Basilan.

“We treat numerous reports saying that Isnilon Hapilon has left Marawi and has been seen openly in Basilan as raw information requiring further validation by the military and various security agencies of government,” Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

He said if Hapilon were in Basilan, it would mean that he abandoned his men in Marawi City.

“Granting Isnilon Hapilon’s whereabouts in Basilan is true, it would mean that he chose to abandon his men as the battle of Marawi nears its final stretch,” said Abella.

Despite the reports, the spokesperson said that recent military assessments show that Hapilon was still in Marawi.

“However, recent military assessments indicate that he is still very much in Marawi,” Abella said.

“Our forces are hot on their heels and it will only be a matter of time before we get him,” he added. CBB

