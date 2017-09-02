Palace lauds AFP for retaking strategic bridge in Marawi

Malacañang on Saturday lauded the military’s retaking of a strategic bridge in Marawi City from the Islamic State-inspired terrorists.

On Friday morning, government forces have taken control of Bayabao bridge in Barangay Banggolo, which became a major battle ground between government troops and members of the Maute group since clashes broke out in May.

“The retaking of this strategic bridge is an important development as we continue to gain the upper hand in the main battle area and expand our vantage positions with more troop deployments,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Military operations continue to remain intense and focused, with the safety of hostages in mind, in the hope of bringing a quicker end to the rebellion and retake Marawi from the evil hands of the Maute terrorist rebels,” Abella added.

The Bayabao bridge is one of the three bridges that lead to the center of Marawi.

Three soldiers were killed while 52 others were wounded as the Philippine Marines took over the bridge. JPV

