P2.5-M shabu haul seized in Bulacan drug bust

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, BULACAN—Police seized P2.5 million worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from two suspected drug pushers in Sta. Maria town on Thursday (Aug. 31), according to a police report.

Christopher Dave Colangcoy and Janel Roldan were arrested for allegedly selling shabu to an undercover police agent, said Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, Bulacan police director, and were caught with 500 grams of shabu concealed in a plastic bag and three small sachets.

Also recovered from the suspects were a revolver and shabu paraphernalia.