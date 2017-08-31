Robredo says world now needs transformational leaders

The world greatly needs transformational leaders who put others before themselves amid the people’s “growing anger and frustration,” Vice President Leni Robredo said as she gave honor to the six new Ramon Magsaysay Awardees Thursday.

In her keynote speech at the Ramon Magsaysay Awards ceremony at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City, Robredo said leaders “must be willing to spend the time necessary,” even if it takes most of their lives, to “work tirelessly on a chosen goal.”

“Our world today has great need of you: those who would attempt to take on trenchant difficulties no matter the personal cost and sacrifice; those who would do something not because it is easy, but because no one else will take on the challenge; and those who are living examples of transformative leadership and inspiring service,” Robredo added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said it is important to move forward without leaving others behind because “progress that leaves people behind is not real progress.”

This is especially necessary as “dangerous narrative” threatens democracy and freedoms in various parts of the world.

“The problems of social and economic inequality loom larger than ever. People left behind by progress seem to be drowning in frustration and anger because of the neglect that those in power had shown to those who were left behind,” the vice president said.

“I do not look down on that anger. I, too, believe, that more attention could have been given to the last, the least and the loss,” she added.

“But a dangerous narrative is creeping in. People are using this to say that democracy has failed mankind, because freedom has caused the poor to remain poor, while the rich gained more. Perhaps it’s time for change, they say, and so populism, protectionism, and nationalism started to gain support.

This marked the second time Robredo delivered the keynote address for the Ramon Magsaysay Award ceremony.

The 2017 Magsaysay Awards gave honor to the following: Yoshiaki Ishizawa, Japan; Lilia de Lima, Philippines; Abdon Nababan, Indonesia; Philippine Educational Theater Association, Philippines; Gethsie Shanmugam, Sri Lanka; and Tony Tay, Singapore.

The awardees, the Ramon Magsaysay Foundation said, collectively “advanced causes to improve lives and transform societies across Asia.”