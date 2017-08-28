Movement against drug killings, ‘acts of tyranny’ launched

A network of multi-sectoral groups that include leftist organizations, activist nuns and priests, journalists and the academe on Monday launched a movement that called for the end to the drug killings and the “tyranny and fascism” of the administration, but stopped short of demanding for the resignation of President Duterte.

The “Movement Against Tyranny” (MAT) issued a manifesto titled “Stop the Killings, Stand Against Tyranny” where they assailed Mr. Duterte’s draconian war against illegal drugs that have claimed the lives of “mostly poor, small-time drug users and pushers” and his “rush to end armed conflicts” with the Bangsamoro and communist insurgents.

MAT also slammed Mr. Duterte for dismissing human rights, undermining democratic institutions, lashing out at the mass media for their critical reports on his administration’s policies, and for his declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He continues to incite state security forces to commit willful violence against the people while assuring them of protection from investigation, prosecution, and punishment,” the group said in its manifesto.

“In the face of such blatant displays of fascist tyranny, it is time to take a stand, to speak out, and to act,” they added.

September 21 rally

The coalition’s leaders also called on the public to join them at a mass action in Luneta on Sept. 21, the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, “to show our solidarity with the victims of human rights violations and to send the message that never again shall we allow tyranny to reign.”

Despite the strong words against the President, the coalition did not call for his resignation.

“At this point, we are not saying anything like that yet,” activist nun, Sr. Mary John Mananzan, told reporters. “We will see how our movement progresses.”

Aside from Mananzan, convenors of MAT include former Sen. Rene Saguisag, Rev. Rhee Timbang, Rev. Broderick Pabillo, former congressmen Lorenzo “Erin” Tañada III and Neri Colmenares, ACT partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio, University of the Philippines (UP) chancellor Michael Tan, Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) national chairman and law dean Jose Manuel Diokno, BAYAN’s Carol Araullo, National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) secretary general Edre Olalia, UP professors Rolando Simbulan and Julkipli Wadi, journalists Vergel Santos and Inday Espina Varona, actors Mae Paner and Audie Gemora, Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay, and Edith Burgos, mother of missing activist, Jonas Burgos.

The launch of MAT came a few days after the funeral of 17-year-old Kian de los Santos, who was gunned down by Caloocan City policemen in an anti-illegal drugs operation on Aug. 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 2,000 people joined the funeral of De los Santos on Saturday, expressing their disgust and alarm over the brazen drug killings carried out by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on orders of President Duterte who have repeatedly encouraged the bloodbath and have been taking the cudgels for the policemen.

Police intimidation?

Commission on Human Rights chairman Chito Gascon, who was invited to the event, noted the presence of a patrol car of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) outside the CICM Maryhill School of Theology in New Manila where the MAT launch was being held.

Gascon likened the police presence to the incident at the Ateneo de Manila University in Katipunan Avenue a few days ago where a patrol car pulled up and asked the students what they were protesting against.

Gascon slammed the police and said that it was a form of intimidation but that the people will not be cowed in fear.

Paner said that “we will have each other’s backs.”

“Fear can be contagious but courage can be contagious as well,” Paner, also known as Juana Change, said in her brief speech before nearly 300 people that gathered at the movement’s launch.

Tokhang victim

A victim of the PNP’s Oplan Tokhang narrated her horrific experience of having to hide after her father and brother were killed, and her husband survived after being shot in a police raid.

The woman, whose identity was concealed at the forum, said she was among those who were kept by police in a secret jail in a Tondo police station that was discovered by the CHR last April.

The movement also called for the military to end its “indiscriminate aerial bombings, artillery fire, and other destructive military operations that target civilian communities, especially residences, schools, farms and commercial/ business establishment.”