MILF willing to play role to resolve Marawi crisis if…

OZAMIZ CITY – A top official of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) said the group was open about taking a role in the resolution of the Marawi crisis but made clear that it would only do so if called upon “in the greater regard of civilian interests.”

Mohagher Iqbal, the chair of the MILF peace implementing panel, said while they were willing to take a more active role to resolve the crisis, they have not gotten any formal request yet from any of the two contending parties, the government and the Islamic State-inspired militants.

“It is not impossible, especially if the civilian interest is at stake. If there is a request, the MILF leadership will probably consider the idea,” Iqbal told the Inquirer by phone.

On Sunday, Abdullah Maute reportedly told emissaries, who took advantage of an Eid al-Fitr ceasefire to see the militants’ leaders, that they will only leave Marawi if the MILF intervened.

Maute also offered to swap hostages, especially Catholic priest Teresito Suganob, in exchange for the freedom of their parents, Cayamora and Omenta who were arrested on separate occasions.

The militants were said to be unwilling to deal with the government and wanted the MILF to negotiate on their behalf.

But Iqbal clarified that the MILF has never been officially involved in the problem-solving effort with respect to the siege of Marawi, although there have been informal overtures such as the ones relayed through the media.

Its involvement was only limited to the rescue of trapped civilians, through the government-MILF Joint Coordinating, Monitoring and Assistance Center (JCMAC). This effort has so far rescued close to 200 individuals.

The government and the MILF have a long history of cooperation, even as negotiations for a political settlement to end the Moro rebellion have been ongoing. The parties forged a peace pact in 2014.

Among these cooperative efforts was the driving out in 2005 of suspected terrorists lurking in various rebel strongholds in Central Mindanao. The MILF’s anti-terror campaign was undertaken under the principle of the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG).

The same mechanism had also been used to rescue high-profile kidnap victims, such as Irish missionary priest Michael Sinnot, who was abducted from the Missionary Society of Saint Columban house in Pagadian City in 2009.

Iqbal acknowledged the “sensitivity of the issue,” which could give the MILF some difficulties in mapping out an action should the group be tapped.

“We know the stand of the government regarding the Maute group. We also know how the group regarded the government,” Iqbal explained.