Gov’t chief negotiator rejects Maute offer to swap priest for parents

MARAWI CITY—Peace Secretary Jesus Dureza has turned down the offer of one of the leaders of the Islamic State-inspired terrorists to release a catholic priest in exchange for his parents and relatives who are now in government custody.

“It’s not possible. We do not negotiate with terrorists,” Dureza, presidential adviser on the peace process, told the Inquirer by phone.

A source earlier told the Inquirer that Abdullah Maute, one of the leaders of the militants fighting government soldiers in Marawi for more than a month now, said he was willing to free Father Teresito Suganob, the vicar general of Marawi, if government releases his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mautes offer to swap priest for parents

On June 9, Ominta “Farhana” Maute, the mother of brothers Omarkhayyam and Abdullah, was arrested by the police in Masiu, Lanao del Sur. On June 7, the Maute patriarch, Cayamora, and his second wife were arrested in a checkpoint in Davao City. Several other relatives and suspected supporters of the group have been arrested by authorities.

But Dureza said Abdullah’s parents “have to undergo judicial process.”

“If we will give in to their demands, it seems they are also terrorizing us. So negotiation is not possible,” he added.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM