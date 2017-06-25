Trillanes files bill allowing AFP to recruit 20,000 more personnel

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV wants the military to recruit 20,000 more personnel who will only serve a tour of duty for five years amid several security issues hounding the country.

Trillanes, a former Navy officer, recently filed Senate Bill No. 1473, which would provide for an increase in the standing force of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) through the recruitment and special enlistment of Provisional Enlisted Personnel (PEP).

“The situation in Mindanao, as well as other security threats, demands a larger force from our military,” Trillanes said in a statement on Sunday. “However, budgetary concerns continue to become a challenge in supporting the pension and retirement needs of the military retirees.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill also seeks to establish a new system for the recruitment of enlisted personnel.

Trillanes explained that, under the new system, an additional 20,000 PEP would be recruited. They would only serve a tour of duty of 5 years but they would undergo the same training and receive the same salary as their equivalent Regular Enlisted Personnel.

“After their tour of duty, in cognizance of their contribution, those who will not be reenlisted as Regular EP will be entitled to training and educational benefits, and will be given priority in hiring in the Civil Service, particularly in the law enforcement services and related agencies,” Trillanes said.

The PEP will also be required to become members of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) to resolve the budgetary concern in the current pension system in the military.

The current retirees and active personnel of the AFP, meanwhile, will still retain their old pension system.

“I am pushing for this measure to allow the Armed Forces to increase and strengthen its standing force while providing a long-term solution to the looming military pension crisis,” Trillanes said. “More importantly, it hopes to address our security needs at this time.”

The Marawi siege has claimed the lives of at least 69 military troopers and police officers since the Maute Group members launched an attack last May 23.

At least 280 Maute terrorists have also been killed by the government troops. /atm