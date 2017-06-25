Cargo ship crew found dead inside cabin

MANILA — A crew of a cargo ship docked n Manila Bay was found dead inside the vessel cabin early Saturday morning.

A report by SPO2 Donald Panaligan of Manila Police District homicide division identified the seaman as Erwin Malacaste, 48, of Marine Vessel Moreta Cargo 5.

Malacaste was covered with a light green blanket when the cops arrived to inspect and retrieve his body.

He was lying on his back with his right arm and leg bent.

“Closer examination on the corpse showed a reddish brown color on his back,” the report read.

His body was discovered by fellow cargo ship crew about 4:16 a.m. on June 24. He was last seen alive early morning of June 23.

Malacaste reportedly complained of extreme muscle pain in the right foot. To ease the pain, he asked his cabin Bryan Belleza to tie his foot with a cloth. Then, he reportedly fell asleep.

Belleza left to attend to his duties. When he came back, Malacaste was already dead.

Panaligan said Malacaste’s body would be subjected to autopsy. SFM