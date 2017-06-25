8-hour ceasefire in Marawi ends with gunfire, mortar blasts

MARAWI CITY – The eight-hour ceasefire declared by the military, which started 6 a.m. Sunday, was broken by automatic rifle and machine gun fire, along with mortar round explosions.

The ceasefire was declared Saturday in deference to Sunday’s Eid celebrations.

As media men awaited rescuers, who went into the battle zone to pluck out trapped civilians amid the ceasefire, the gunfire and explosions started around 2 p.m.

Journalists covering the rescue operation, soldiers and other civilian members of the Lanao del Sur provincial rescue team, also had to run for cover when bullets started reaching their position – just a few meters past the Amai Pakpak Medical Center.

The area that the stray bullet reached was supposed to be a cleared area already, including the nearby Agus I hydroplant. SFM

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM