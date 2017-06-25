Navy ship deployed near Marawi to help quell rebellion

Malacañang on Sunday said the Philippine Navy has deployed BRP Davao del Sur to Cotabato so it can help the Armed Forces of the Philippines in its operations against the Maute terrorist group.

“BRP Davao del Sur will greatly assist in our military operations in quelling the rebellion in Marawi,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Apart from delivering military supplies and relief goods, the vessel will be utilized as a back-up floating medical facility to treat the wounded,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abella said the Navy’s newest ship will also help in the rehabilitation and rebuilding of Marawi when the crisis ends.

Last month, the Navy welcomed the BRP Davao del Sur at the South Harbor in Manila. It is the Navy’s second strategic sealift vessel.

READ: New ship from Indonesia to join PH Navy on its 119th anniversary

An Inquirer report said the Makassar-class landing platform dock can carry 500 troops, two landing craft units, three helicopters and two rigid-hull inflatable boats.

Its sister ship BRP Tarlac has been part of a naval blockade against terrorists in Mindanao./rga

READ: Navy sets welcome ceremony for BRP Davao del Sur

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM