Grenade attack targets Manila police precint

A grenade attack rocked a Manila Police District (MPD) precinct and damaged three vehicles, including one owned by the precinct commander, early Friday morning.

A still-unidentified man on a red motorcycle was seen lobbing the grenade at the Arellano police community precinct at 3:17 a.m. on Arellano Street, Barangay San Andres Bukid, according to Senior Insp. Arnold Santos of the MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit.

No one was hurt but the blast left a crater and damaged a motorcycle and two sport utility vehicles, including the white Toyota Fortuner of Chief Insp. Paul Sabulao, the precinct commander.

Sabulao was not in the precinct during the incident, according to SPO1 Ramilo Cardel.

Grenade shrapnel were later found on the precinct’s roof and at the door of the nearby Kabaka Daycare Center.

The MPD has yet to come up with a suspect at press time.—FAITH BROWN