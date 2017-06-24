Bill proposing nat’l cancer control program filed

Valenzuela 1st District Rep. Wes Gatchalian has filed House Bill 5763 which proposes the creation of the National Cancer Control Committee to have a unified national program towards cancer management and research as well as to regulate the practice of oncology.

“I believe we as a people should collectively take a more proactive stand in dealing with cancer,” Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian added that having a centralized body that will set a national cancer program, coordinate research and funding and regulate the practice of oncology will ensure that every patient will have the very best management of his illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his explanatory note, Gatchalian also emphasized the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in cancer management. He cited instances of patients being handled by doctors who do not possess the necessary training thereby leading to the patient’s detriment.

He said the policy of the bill is therefore to adopt a team approach in cancer management whereby patients should be only handled by the proper specialists, the violation of such makes a person liable.

Gatchalian said this policy is already being promoted by the DOH in AO 2016-0001.