Pimentel: PDP-Laban backs Diño in SBMA squabble

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Friday said the ruling party Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) was fully behind Martin Diño in his aggressive campaign against smuggling and corruption in the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

In a statement, the PDP-Laban president said the SBMA needed Diño’s leadership to clean up the agency’s ranks and streamline its operations to regain the potential of Subic as a major driver of the country’s economic growth.

“Chairman Diño enjoys the support of his party, PDP-Laban, in his aggressive campaign against smuggling and corruption,” said Pimentel, also affirming confidence of Diño’s efforts to boost the beleaguered financial position of the SBMA.

He also cited China’s rise to become the second-largest economy in the world for its efficient administration of its special economic zone.

“As the government embarks on its program for change, we need every revenue-generating agency to maximize its collection for the benefit of the Filipino people,” he said.

“We need leaders who have no qualms with implementing radical solutions to address persistent problems, those who enjoy the full trust and confidence of the President,” he added.

Diño, who dropped from the presidential elections last year to give way to President Duterte, is embroiled in a leadership squabble with Wilma Eisma, administrator of SBMA.

He created a task force that would inspect and monitor the business and financial operations of the SBMA, supposedly encroaching on and interfering with the functions of Eisma.

The SBMA board of directors had also rejected the order creating the task force, saying that it was beyond the scope of his duties as chair of the board.