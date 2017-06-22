Thursday, June 22, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions

Italian’s bomb joke explodes in his face in Aklan

newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Italian’s bomb joke explodes in his face in Aklan

/ 11:00 AM June 22, 2017

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

ILOILO CITY — Police arrested an Italian national for cracking a bomb joke at the Kalibo International Airport (KIA) in Aklan Wednesday afternoon.

Christiano de Angeles, 40, will be facing a complaint for violating Presidential Decree 1727, the anti-bomb joke law, according to a report reaching the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas.

De Angeles requested for a flight rebooking at a check-in counter of AirAsia airline and became disappointed when informed of the fees, according the police report.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he was later asked for the contents of his baggage, the passenger allegedly said that it contained a bomb, prompting his arrest.

De Angeles was detained at the KIA police station. The KIA is among the busiest airports in the country catering mostly to tourists bound for the island-resort of Boracay Island. CBB/rga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: AirAsia, Aklan, bomb joke, Boracay, Kalibo International Airport, news, PD 1727
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved