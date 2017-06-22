Italian’s bomb joke explodes in his face in Aklan

ILOILO CITY — Police arrested an Italian national for cracking a bomb joke at the Kalibo International Airport (KIA) in Aklan Wednesday afternoon.

Christiano de Angeles, 40, will be facing a complaint for violating Presidential Decree 1727, the anti-bomb joke law, according to a report reaching the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas.

De Angeles requested for a flight rebooking at a check-in counter of AirAsia airline and became disappointed when informed of the fees, according the police report.

When he was later asked for the contents of his baggage, the passenger allegedly said that it contained a bomb, prompting his arrest.

De Angeles was detained at the KIA police station. The KIA is among the busiest airports in the country catering mostly to tourists bound for the island-resort of Boracay Island. CBB/rga