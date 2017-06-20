Duterte asks forgiveness for declaring martial law

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday apologized to the people of Marawi for declaring martial law and for the havoc wrought by local terrorist Maute Group.

“I’d like to say to the Maranao people that I am very, very, very sorry na nangyari ito sa atin (that this happened to us). Sana sa madaling panahon (I hope soon) you will find a new heart to forgive my soldiers, ang gobyerno pati ako (the government and me) for declaring martial law,” Duterte said in a speech before evacuees in Iligan City.

He said he was left with no choice but to declare martial law to wipe out the Islamic State-led Maute terrorists.

“Wala akong (I have no) choice eh. Sinisira na ang Marawi (Marawi is being destroyed). I have to drive them out,” he said.

On May 23, the Maute Group launched an attack on Marawi City in a bid to establish a caliphate in Mindanao.

“But I am very sorry. Pakiabot na lang doon sa mga kapatid nating mga Maranao na ang aking hinanakit din sa nangyari na ito. Patawarin n’yo po kami (Please convey to our Maranao brothers and sisters my resentment of what happened here),” he said.

The President vowed to rebuild strife-torn Marawi City and restore its charm.

“Tutulungan ko kayo. Huwag kayong mag-alala. Tutulungan ko kayo hanggang ( I will help you. Have no worry, I’ll help you until your) relocation. And then, we will rehabilitate ang Marawi. Gaganda iyon ulit (Thing will get better),” he said.