Abus free 9-yr-old boy after parents pay P200,000 ransom

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A 9-year-old boy was freed by his Abu Sayyaf kidnappers after his parents paid a P200,000 ransom.

Octavio Dinampo, spokesperson of Save the Sulu Movement (SSM), said that the victim was freed on Monday morning after almost two weeks in captivity.

The boy was kidnapped last June 6 from his home in San Raymundo in Jolo town, was freed to his mother in the town of Patik.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mother paid P200,000,” Dinampo said.

A military report disclosed that the boy was taken by the group of Suraka Ingug and Sonny Boy Sajirin.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu said the boy was snatched by the Ajang-ajang group, the kidnapping with ransom component of the Abu Sayyaf.