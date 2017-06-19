BIFF member in DND arrest order killed in Maguindanao

A member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters was killed during a law enforcement operation by government troops in Maguindanao, the military said on Monday.

Raul Angkay, alias Bok, a BIFF medical officer, was killed on Sunday in Brgy. Poblacion in Shariff Aguak, said Captain Arvin John Encinas, public affairs officer of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

An unidentified companion of Angkay was also killed.

Authorities were also able to recover one caliber .45-caliber pistol and one fragmentation grenade.

Angkay was on the list of Arrest Order No. 2 issued by the Department of National Defense following the declaration of martial law for the crime of rebellion.

Senior Superintendent Agustin Tello, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, said that Angkay has no reported role on the ongoing siege in Marawi City.

“But the BIFF is allied with the Maute group,” he said./rga