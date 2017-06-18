3 held, quizzed by Coast Guard Iloilo for ‘ties to Maute Group’

ILOILO CITY — The Coast Guard detained three passengers of a passenger ship here Sunday afternoon for suspected ties with the Maute terror group.

The two men and a woman were still being investigated at the Coast Guard Station in Iloilo as of 4:50 p.m., Lt. Edison Diaz, Coast Guard Iloilo commander said.

The three were among the passengers of MV St. Therese of Child Jesus operated by the 2Go shipping company which arrived at the Iloilo port at around 3:15 p.m. from Cagayan de Oro.

Diaz said they received a tip from the Cagayan de Oro Coast Guard regarding the three, which prompted them to detain them upon arrival.

He declined to issue more statements pending the completion of their investigation. SFM

