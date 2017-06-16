Students fleeing Marawi can be Makati scholars

College students displaced by the clashes in Marawi City are welcome to continue their studies at the University of the Makati (UMak), where they can become full scholars.

“At a time when communities in Marawi face uncertainty, the city government wants to help young Filipinos affected by this situation whose dreams for higher education are put on hold because of the crisis,” said Makati Mayor Abby Binay, who had ordered the setup of a help desk at UMak for possible enrollees from the besieged Islamic city.

“We are also extending support to children of our fallen soldiers, whose sacrifice of life saved many of our fellow Filipinos but also left their children without fathers,” Binay said in a statement on Thursday.

UMak president Tomas Lopez, through Elyxzur Ramos, vice president for academic affairs, has issued a memorandum directing the university’s Center for Guidance, Admission, Testing and Scholarships (CGATS) to answer queries and facilitate the transfer of students from Marawi City.

“Given their special circumstance, we understand that their school credentials may have been left behind and likely destroyed along with their other belongings and homes,” UMak CGATS director Annaliza Arcega said.

“In the meantime, an endorsement from their local government or any documents attesting that they studied or came from Marawi will suffice,” Arcega said.

Interested applicants may go to UMak admissions office (ground floor, Building II) or call 8831860.

UMak previously accepted emergency transferees from areas affected by Supertyphoon “Yolanda” and granted them full scholarship. —ERIKA SAULER