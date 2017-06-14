BIR official shot dead in Quezon City

An official of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) was shot dead in Quezon City Wednesday morning, Radyo Inquirer 990AM reported.

Albert Enriquez, chief of the assesment division of a BIR Revenue District 28 in Quezon City, was killed by an assailant after he got out of his vehicle in West Avenue, Quezon City at about 7:30 a.m.

Closed circuit camera footage shows Enriquez arriving and parking outside Ambianza Apartelle beside the BIR offices. Two men on a motorcyle can also be seen stopped a few feet away behind him.

Enriquez got out of his vehicle and was taking something from the backseat when the backrider of the motorcyle got off, approached the BIR official and appeared to have fired one shot into the head of victim. CBB