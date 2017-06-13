Militants: Lift martial law now

Militant groups marked Independence Day on Monday by calling for the lifting of martial law in Mindanao and urging the government to assert its sovereignty.

In Makati City, over a hundred militants trooped to the Chinese Embassy as part of a day-long protest to press their demand for an independent foreign policy, the lifting of martial rule and the continuation of peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

The multisectoral group led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) denounced Chinese military presence in the West Philippine Sea and the Duterte government’s lack of objection despite a favorable ruling from the United Nations arbitral tribunal.

“President Duterte is not only a lapdog of the United States, he is also a lapdog of the new imperialist China,” former Bayan Muna Rep. Teddy Casiño said.

His sentiments were shared by the College Editors’ Guild of the Philippines which urged Mr. Duterte “to defend Philippine sovereignty and enforce the ruling of The Hague Arbitral Tribunal.”

“Do not set aside the territorial integrity of our country in order for your government to acquire financial aid from China,” it said in a statement.

At Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, the Akbayan party-list led various groups in honoring troops fighting the Maute terrorists in Marawi City even as they called for the lifting of martial law in Mindanao.

“We honor our brave heroes from the time of Jose Rizal and Andres Bonifacio to our valiant soldiers, police officers and personnel fighting for the lives and liberty of our brothers and sisters in Marawi,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

“We will not allow their heroism, sacrifices and martyrdom to be dishonored by creeping authoritarianism. Independence and freedom will have no sense without democracy,” she added.

Hontiveros, former Human Rights chair Etta Rosales and Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin led the protesters in giving the men in uniform a one-minute salute. —WITH REPORTS FROM TINA G. SANTOS AND ERMA EDERA