Trillanes hits Duterte for not waking up early for Independence Day rites

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Monday slammed President Rodrigo Duterte for skipping the Independence Day rites at Luneta Park, calling him tactless for skipping such an event just because he lacked sleep.

Trillanes made this statement in an interview at the sidelines of the “Defend Democracy Summit” held at the School of Economics, University of the Philippines Diliman on the day the country commemorated Independence Day.

Vice President Leni Robredo led the wreath-laying ceremony at Luneta Park in Duterte’s stead.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Duterte skips Independence Day rites at Luneta | Robredo leads Independence Day event

“Dito mo makikita na wala siyang pakialam, wala siyang halagang binibigay dito sa very important event sa kasaysayan ng ating bansa. Ano ba naman ‘yung bumangon ka ng maaga?” Trillanes said.

(You will see in this instance that he does not care, that he does not give any value to this very important event in our country’s history. What’s to lose by waking up early?)

Trillanes, a former soldier, said he was disappointed that Duterte apparently lacked discipline at a special event when the country is commemorating its independence.

“Walang kadisi-disiplina sa katawan itong mama na to e. I’m very very frustrated and disappointed na siya ‘yung presidente natin,” Trillanes said.

(This man does not have any discipline in his body. I’m very frustrated and disappointed that he is our president.)

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the President was attending to other matters.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said the President was not feeling well because the latter stayed up late visiting the soldiers wounded in the conflict in Marawi City where terror group Maute laid siege for three weeks already. JE

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED VIDEO