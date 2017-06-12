Robredo: Democratic institutions eroding

Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday called on the public to not let political differences get in the way of protecting democratic institutions, which are eroding under these “extraordinary” times.

Robredo delivered the keynote address during the “Defend Democracy Summit” held at the University of the Philippines, School of Economics.

The forum was held as the country commemorated Independence Day.

In her speech, Robredo said, “Defending democracy is our biggest fight today.”

Robredo called the current situation “extraordinary times” that call for the public to stand united and not be divided by political differences to protect democracy.

“These are extraordinary times. If you’re not able to lay aside our differences and talk to one another, we will be fighting enemies within as well as without,” Robredo said.

She said the country is seeing its democratic institutions erode, and that these institutions should strive to be more inclusive “to create a nation strong enough in these extraordinary times.”

“We are already seeing our institutions being eroded. They are already weakening. We must move swiftly an effectively to ensure they are strong enough for our children and our children’s children,” Robredo said.

Robredo called on the country to “build bridges of understanding, not walls.”

“Let us bury our egos and pride and let empathy arise,” Robredo said.

Robredo batted for the concept of democracy as a means to uplift people from poverty.

“Let us not defend democracy as a concept but as a means to lessen sufferings of our people,” Robredo said. JE