Duterte condoles with families of fallen Marines at Villamor Air Base

President Duterte on Sunday night attended a solemn arrival ceremony at Villamor Air Base for eight of the 13 Marines slain in the fighting in Marawi.

Mr. Duterte also condoled for around 30 minutes with the families of the soldiers after arriving at the Villamor Air Base grandstand at around 7:50 p.m.

He did not give any interviews afterwards and immediately proceeded to the Philippine Marines headquarters in Fort Bonifacio to visit the wake of two of the slain Marines whose remains were flown in on Saturday.

The three other Marines who were killed on Friday are now with their families in Mindanao.

“Your sons, brothers, or husbands brought honor to our country,” Marine commandant Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat told the grieving families of the dead Marines at the grandstand before the ceremony started.

They will receive financial assistance from the government while the children of the dead Marines will get scholarships.

The eight Marines who were honored at Villamor were 1st Lt. Raymond M. Abad, 1st Lt. John Frederick S. Savellano, SSgt. Joven Q. Triston, Sgt. Simeon I. Plares, Cpl Rolan H. Sumagpang, Pfc Marvin Russel D. Gomez, Pvt Bernie Jhon B. Lunas, and Pfc. Gener C. Tinangag.

They will be brought to the Marines headquarters on Monday morning./ac

