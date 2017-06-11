2 soldiers killed in firefight with NPA rebels in Davao

Major Ezra Balagtey, spokesperson of Eastern Mindanao Command, said the fighting erupted Sunday morning as troops from the army’s 16th Infantry Battalion were responding to reports about New People’s Army guerrillas massing up in Sitio Bajada, Paradise Embac village, in Paquibato district supposedly to conduct atrocities there.



Balagtey said the soldiers were fired upon by the rebels, sparking a clash that killed two government troops, whose identities were withheld pending notification to their families.



Six soldiers were also wounded and are now treated at a local hospital.

The regional military spokesperson said an M653 assault rifle, an electric wire, bags and personal belongings were recovered at the site of the incident.



Maj. Gen. Noel Clement, commander of Joint Task Force Haribon which has operational control over military forces in Davao City, has ordered pursuit operations against the fleeing NPA rebels.