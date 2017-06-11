Police convoy transporting Maute members ambushed

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – A police contingent taking four suspected Maute members to this city was ambushed in Pantar, Lanao del Norte, Saturday evening, the Northern Mindanao police said Sunday.

Supt. Lemuel Gonda, regional police spokesperson, said the police in a three-vehicle convoy were passing by Pantar from Marawi City when fired upon at past 6 p.m.

They were reportedly transporting four alleged terror suspects who were among those arrested with Maute matriarch Ominta Friday night.

Gonda said a police officer, identified as Chief Insp. William Santos was wounded in the ambush. CBB/rga

