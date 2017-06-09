Duterte: I’ll follow any SC ruling on martial law

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday that he would follow whatever the decision of the Supreme Court would be on the pending petitions against martial law in Mindanao.

Duterte said he was confident that the high court would carefully consider the security situation in Marawi that led him to declare martial law.

“Of course, we are bound by rules. That’s already the Supreme Court,” Duterte said when asked if he would abide by any decision of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sure that they would take into account the fighting going on and what’s behind it. What is frightening is the ISIS,” he added.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23 after Maute extremists went on a rampage in Marawi.

However, activists and opposition lawmakers filed petitions questioning Duterte’s declaration of martial law and suspension of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, one of the petitioners, said Duterte’s proclamation of martial law, Proclamation 216, lacked sufficient factual basis and should be nullified.

He said there was no actual rebellion or invasion in Marawi while the clashes in the city began because the military tried to arrest Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, which was resisted by the extremist Maute Group.

“Consequently, the alleged ‘siege‘ of Marawi City was actually an armed resistance by the Maute Group to shield Hapilon from capture, not to overrun Marawi and remove its allegiance from the Republic,” Lagman said.

He said the alleged facts contained in Proclamation No. 216 were “mostly inaccurate, simulated, false and/or hyperbolic.” /atm