Duterte tells soldiers: New guns come at a price

President Rodrigo Duterte told soldiers on Friday that he will give them handguns but under one condition — that they would die before the enemy could take it from them.

“By the way, all of you will receive sidearms,” Duterte told members of the 603rd Infantry Brigade in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

He said the government will be purchasing caliber .45 firearms. He also showed a photo of the gun to the soldiers.

The President said the soldiers can use the gun when they leave the camp.

“Bibigyan ko kayo lahat pero may isang kondisyon: ‘Wag nyong ibigay ito sa kalaban na buhay ka,” he said during his televised speech. “Mahal masyado.”

(I will give a gun to all of you but under one condition: Don’t give it to the enemy if you are still alive. It’s too expensive.)

He said it would be useless to give the gun and surrender if the enemy will just behead them after.

“You just wait for the guns. It will be delivered this year,” he said. IDL

