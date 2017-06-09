Military resumes airstrikes in Maute strongholds

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur—The military resumed its airstrikes on Friday, dropping bombs on the areas of Lilod, Marinaut and Bangolo, where armed men identified with the Maute group and Abu Sayyaf continued their pocket resistance against advancing troops.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Rolando Bautista, the commander of Task Force Marawi, said these villages were the remaining strongholds of the extremists, who laid siege to the city on May 23.

The dropping of bombs, the specific weights of which had not been immediately known, started early morning Friday as favorable weather condition prevailed over the city.

Two OBF Broncho planes dropped the explosives in succession on the three villages as soldiers continued their push toward Lilod.

