Baguio man faces raps after failed attempt to kill self with grenade

BAGUIO CITY — A former member of the defunct Philippine Constabulary is now facing a charge of alarm and scandal after failing in his attempt to commit suicide by detonating a grenade inside a building at the Baguio City Public Market on Wednesday (June 7).

The Cordillera Police said Daniel Chong would have to face the case after recuperating from his injuries at a local hospital.

Police learned that he set off the grenade inside the Kibungan Bar inside the Julian Building along Hilltop Road right after his live-in partner, Irene Ayawan, brought her children to school at 6:45 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chong was suffering asthma attacks at the time.

Polce said Judilyn Lingbaoan, the bar’s cashier who was sleeping on the 2nd floor of the building, discovered Chong covered with blood and rushed him to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) for treatment. SFM