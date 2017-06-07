Alejano calls Aguirre ‘peddler of lies’ for linking lawmakers to Marawi siege

Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano called Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II a “peddler of lies” for alleging that opposition lawmakers met in Marawi City a few weeks before the Maute Group’s attack.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Alejano denied Aguirre’s allegation that he was in Marawi with Senators Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV and Antonio Trillanes IV and former Aquino Cabinet member Ronald Llamas two weeks before the Maute attack.

“There was never a meeting attended by Sen. Trillanes, Sen. Bam Aquino, Secretary Llamas and myself – much more a meeting held in Marawi,” Alejano said. “It has been years since the last time I visited Marawi City.”

The Maute attack in Marawi prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law, which was criticized by opposition lawmakers.

“Senator Bam Aquino went to Marawi on April 24 and April 28, and they stayed,” Aguirre told reporters. “They had a meeting at Lake View Resort Hotel on May 2. Present were Senator Aquino, Ronald Llamas, Alejano, Trillanes and some clans doon sa Marawi. So, hindi ko malaman why after they went there, nagkagulo na after about two weeks.”

“This could be the spark that triggered the terroristic acts in Marawi,” he added.

Alejano called Aguirre a liar for peddling fabrications to the media.

“This is a complete lie fabricated by no less than a secretary of justice who should be the first one to uphold truth in pursuit of justice in this country,” Alejano said.

He said Aguirre was quick to blame everything to the opposition.

“He has become a purveyor of anything that is fake, a peddler of lies and a persecutor of people who does not agree with the policies of the Duterte administration,” Alejano said.

He said he was at the House of Representatives to attend session and a news conference on May 2 – the time Aguirre alleged the meeting took place at Lake View Resort Hotel.

“The records will bear out that on May 2, 2017, I was in a press conference with the House media together with the members of the independent minority. I also attended the plenary session that afternoon as reflected in the Journal of the House dated May 2, 2017,” Alejano said.

Alejano called Aguirre’s spin to pin the opposition as “irresponsible and dangerous considering that the government has all the resources and manpower to validate any information before blurting out names in public.”

“Aguirre’s objective is just to destroy our reputation by feeding these lies to our detractors and their paid trolls in the social media,” he said.

As a group of soldiers, Magdalo would not support the Maute attack, which would imperil the lives of fellow soldiers, Alejano stressed.

“I must remind Aguirre that the Magdalo represents former and retired members of the Armed Forces and pursues reforms in the security sector,” he said. “The Magdalo will in no way put the lives of our soldiers and police in danger. Many of whom are our classmates and friends from the Philippine Military Academy and colleagues when we were still in the active service.”

“The Magdalo would never support or affiliate with any terrorist organization,” he added. /atm