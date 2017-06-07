Arrest of Maute patriarch ‘significant to suppress future terror acts’—Palace

The arrest of the father of the Maute group leaders was a “significant” development to end the siege in the conflict-torn Marawi City, Malacañang said Wednesday.

“The arrest of Cayamora Maute, the father of the Maute brothers Omar and Abdullah, at a military checkpoint is a welcome development to break the cycle of lawlessness in some areas in Mindanao,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Lt. Col. Nestor Mondia, Task Force Davao detachment commander, said the Maute patriarch and his second wife, Kongan Alfonso-Maute, were arrested at a checkpoint in Toril District in Davao City at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mondia said driver Aljon Salazar Esmael, Bensarali Tingao and his wife, Norjannah, daughter of the Maute patriarch, were also arrested.

Cash amounting P 363,000 and several identification cards were recovered.

“The apprehension of the Maute patriarch is a significant step to prevent and suppress future terrorist acts, and we thank Task Force Davao for its quick response,” he said.

Since May 23, the Islamic State-inspired Maute group has been fighting with the armed forces and police as they planned to take over the city.

“Let us therefore continue our vigilance and never lose sight of our common objective of bringing peace and development in the entire country,” Abella said. IDL

