Duterte appoints DOT chief’s husband as Land Bank director

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed the husband of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo as the newest member of the board of directors of state-run Land Bank of the Philippines.

Duterte signed the appointment paper of Roberto “Bobby” Teo on June 2.

Teo previously served as assistant city administrator for operations at the Davao City Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the other presidential appointees:

Alex Roldan – director IV, Department of the Interior and Local Government

Pedrito Angeles – board member, Home Development Mutual Fund

Leticia Damaso – board member, Philippine Postal Savings Bank

Jaime Paz – board member, Social Housing Finance Corp.

Emiliano Reyes – board member, Social Housing Finance Corp.

Leonardo Lopez – board member representing the private sector, Manila International Airport Authority

Ricardo Juliano – board member, Land Bank of the Philippines Resources and Development Corp.

Jennifer Yasol – prosecutor IV, National Prosecution Service in Panabo City

Annalyn Cuisia – board of trustees member, Land Bank Countryside Development Foundation Inc.

Teresita Brazil – board of trustees member, Land Bank Countryside Development Foundation Inc.

Conrado Miñano – board member, Land Bank of the Philippines Leasing and Finance Corp.

Dimapuno Datu – board member, Light Rail Transit Authority

/atm