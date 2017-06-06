Gov’t urged: Make it difficult for hard-earned money to be used in gambling

Neophyte Senator Sherwin Gatchalian wants a government review of its policy on gambling and gaming to make it difficult for hard-earned money to be gambled away in casinos.

Gatchalian made the proposal after the police discovered that Jessie Carlos, the gunman behind the deadly attack on Resorts World Manila early Friday morning, was a gambling addict.

Thirty-eight people, including the gunman, were killed in the incident.

“Gambling addiction is also a form of illness just like smoking or alcohol. Gambling in many countries is heavily regulated so that it will not damage the wellbeing of communities. This is a wake-up call for all of us,” Gatchalian said in a text message Monday.

“Since the (Philippines) is one of the most liberal counties in the gambling and gaming industry, our government should review its policy on gambling and gaming. The new policy should make it difficult for the hard-earned money of our ordinary citizens to be gambled away in casinos,” he added.

The state gaming firm, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), earlier assured it was implementing strict measures on responsible gambling.

“It is the agency’s hope that gaming in the country will remain to be a form of entertainment and not a means to destroy individuals and families,” Pagcor said.

“As the government’s gaming regulator, Pagcor ensures that such strict measures on responsible gaming are implemented not only by Pagcor-operated gaming establishments, but by all its licensees,” it added. IDL/rga