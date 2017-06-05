Independent minority bloc assails Duterte’s martial law before SC
The independent minority bloc in the House of Representatives went to the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao.
In a statement on Monday, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said Duterte’s Proclamation No. 216 that imposed martial law and suspended the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus was bereft of sufficient factual basis and thus should be nullified.
Lagman and the other members of the bloc said there is no sufficient factual anchorage for Proclamation No. 216 because there is no rebellion or invasion where public safety requires it in Marawi City, where the terror group Maute laid siege on the city that prompted Duterte to declare martial law in the whole Mindanao.
The other grounds are:
- Mere conclusions of fact and law on the pretended existence of rebellion and/or invasion will not serve as sufficient basis since errant conclusions have no legal pedigree.
- No less than the military establishment has admitted that the current armed conflict in Marawi City was government-initiated and the armed confrontation was precipitated by the military operation to neutralize or capture Isnilon Hapilon, a high profile terrorist commander, which was resisted by the Maute Group of terrorists.
- Consequently, the alleged “siege” of Marawi City was actually an armed resistance by the Maute Group to shield Hapilon from capture, not to overrun Marawi and remove its allegiance from the Republic.
- The proffered rebellion and/or invasion is at most a threat akin to “imminent danger” which has been obliterated from the 1987 Constitution as an alternative ground for the declaration of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus.
- The alleged facts contained in Proclamation No. 216 and the President’s Report justifying the imposition of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus turned out to be mostly inaccurate, simulated, false and/or hyperbolic and the list of terrorist acts or incidents of violence are either distant or have been earlier solved with the apprehension and prosecution of the suspected culprits. JE/rga
