Independent minority bloc assails Duterte’s martial law before SC

The independent minority bloc in the House of Representatives went to the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

In a statement on Monday, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said Duterte’s Proclamation No. 216 that imposed martial law and suspended the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus was bereft of sufficient factual basis and thus should be nullified.

Lagman and the other members of the bloc said there is no sufficient factual anchorage for Proclamation No. 216 because there is no rebellion or invasion where public safety requires it in Marawi City, where the terror group Maute laid siege on the city that prompted Duterte to declare martial law in the whole Mindanao.

The other grounds are: