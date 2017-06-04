Duterte gov’t ‘no longer interested’ in peace talks, says Sison

President Rodrigo Duterte seemed no longer interested in peace negotiations, Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Ma. Sison said on Sunday.

Sison’s statement comes after Duterte expressed that he won’t resume the peace talks until the communists declare a unilateral ceasefire.

Duterte “has practically terminated the peace GRP-NDFP (Government Republic of the Philippines-National Democratic Front) peace negotiations,” Sison said.

He added that the government had been carrying out all-out war policy against them since last year despite unilateral but reciprocal ceasefire declarations.

The government pulled out at the 5th round of peace negotiations last week after the CPP criticized Duterte’s martial law in Mindanao and ordered its armed wing, the New People’s Army, to intensify their offensives.

Sison said that Duterte was only interested in “the surrender and pacification of the revolutionary forces and people.”

“The revolutionary movement can never agree to a surrender and pacification scheme under the guise of a protracted and prolonged ceasefire that is one-sided and lays aside the demands of the people for social, economic and political reforms,” he added. FM/JE