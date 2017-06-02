Wife of Pampanga solon one of Resorts World attack fatalities

(Updated) The wife of Pampanga Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. was among the 37 killed in the attack at the Resorts World Manila early Friday.

In a message to reporters, majority leader Rudy Fariñas confirmed that Rep. Gonzales’ wife, Elizabeth Panlilio-Gonzales, was among those who died inside the Resorts World Manila after a gunman barged into the casino premises and set ablaze several gaming tables. The man also tried to divest millions-worth of casino chips.

Fariñas said this was confirmed to him by Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Fariñas quoted Dela Rosa as telling him: “Sir positive wife of Rep. Dong Gonzales of Pampanga is Elizabeth Panlilio Gonzales – died in the incident.”

Gonzales’ family and staff did not immediately release an official statement.

Dela Rosa also told Fariñas that the police were still locating the victim’s sister Consolacion Mijares, and that there was no report regarding her whereabouts. Mijares’ name was not on the list of confirmed fatalities released on Friday afternoon.

Rep. Gonzales is the vice chair of the House public works and highways committee and a deputy majority leader. He is a member of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Laban party.

During the casino attack, the gunman also shot at a LED television monitor but did not shoot at the casino goers. Most of those who died suffocated in the smoke, the police said.

The suspect then holed himself up in one of the hotel rooms and then set himself on fire.

Dela Rosa deemed the attack as a robbery instead of a terrorist attack. JPV