Senators lament attack at Resorts World Manila

Senators expressed grief over the “very tragic” incident at the Resorts World Manila (RWM) complex early Friday morning that reportedly resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, including a still unidentified suspect.

READ: At least 37 dead in Resorts World Manila attack—police

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of those who perished during the Resorts World incident. This is very tragic,” Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito wrote on his Twitter account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More senseless deaths at RWM,” Senator Sonny Angara said in a separate tweet.

“Prayers for the victims and families. Let’s all work on making the world a safer, kinder, more inclusive place,” Angara added.

Senator Joel Villanueva, meanwhile, urged the public to remain calm.

“The PNP said it’s attempted robbery. Let’s calm down and not inflate an ordinary crime into a national security issue,” Villanueva said in a text message.

READ: Terrorism ruled out in Resorts World attack; gunman stole casino chips

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian was also saddened by the incident, saying the country did not need another tragedy amid the ongoing armed conflict in Mindanao between government troops and the Maute terrorist group.

“This is so sad. We don’t need another tragedy in the wake of what is happening in Mindanao,” Gatchalian said in another text message.

He said all establishments–hotels, malls and tourism facilities– should tighten their security as the police initial investigation showed the Resorts World attack was a case of robbery, and not an act of terror.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Increase security personnel, make (sure) the CCTV’s are working and be alert for suspicious behavior,” Gatchalian added. IDL/rga