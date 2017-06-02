Resorts World gunman dead–PNP

(Updated, 7:16 a.m.) Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Friday confirmed that the lone gunman behind the attack on Resorts World Manila has been killed.

“Patay na (he’s dead),” Dela Rosa said over a phone interview aired on ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC).

READ: Resorts World Manila under lockdown as suspects open fire, burn part of casino

ADVERTISEMENT

In another interview with GMA News TV, Dela Rosa said the suspect was killed after resisting arrest by the operating troops on the fifth floor of the building.

“Napatay ng operating troops sa fifth floor. Lumaban ito at nakipag-barilan. Armado eh (He was killed by operating troops on the fifth floor. He engaged the authorities. He was armed),” Dela Rosa said.

Earlier, the police chief said the gunman was a foreigner, a Caucasian who appeared to stand six-foot tall.

He, however, denied reports that the international terror group ISIS was responsible for the attack.

“There is a lone man who entered the second floor of Resorts World Manila. He was carrying an M4 rifle and he burned gambling tables. He did not shoot anyone,” Dela Rosa said in an interview with reporters at the police command center in the hotel complex.

Police are eyeing robbery, not terrorism, as motive behind the shooting for the suspect stole P130 million worth of casino chips.

READ: Cops eye robbery, not ISIS, in Resorts World attack – Bato

Police, composed of members of Special Action Force (SAF) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), are still in the area. IDL