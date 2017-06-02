Resorts World Manila on lock down due to gunfire
The Resorts World Manila is on lock down after gunfire erupted at the resorts-casino complex in Pasay City shortly after midnight of Thursday.
According to a report from dzMM, fire also broke out in one of the buildings.
Guests and employees were asked to exit the building.
There were also reports that people were injured after jumping from the resort’s second floor.
Resorts World Manila is just opposite the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, one of the busiest airport terminal in the country.
This is a developing story.
