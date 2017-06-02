Thursday, June 1, 2017
Resorts World Manila on lock down due to gunfire 

By: - Social Media Specialist / @AEsguerraINQ
/ 01:23 AM June 02, 2017

Thick smoke coming off from the top floor or Resorts World Manila. Gunshots were allegedly heard by people inside the casino area. DEXTER CABALZA/INQUIRER

The Resorts World Manila is on lock down after gunfire erupted at the resorts-casino complex in Pasay City shortly after midnight of Thursday.

According to a report from dzMM, fire also broke out in one of the buildings.

Guests and employees were asked to exit the building.

There were also reports that people were injured after jumping from the resort’s second floor.

Resorts World Manila is just opposite the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, one of the busiest airport terminal in the country.

This is a developing story.

