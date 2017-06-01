Duterte tags ISIS as behind terror attacks in Marawi

“It’s purely ISIS.”

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday tagged the international terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) as behind the terror attacks in Marawi City.

“What’s really happening, alam mo iyang rebellion sa Mindanao, it’s not Maute; it’s purely ISIS with different brands kasi sila yung nag-umpisa. Actually, yung Maute brothers went to Libya, and the other one,” Duterte said in a speech during the oathtaking of newly appointed government officials in Malacañang.

He said the Marawi siege, which started on May 23, “has long been planned” after ISIS named Abu Sayyaf Isnilon Hapilon as its emir in the country.

“They went there. Itong Marawi na ito has long been planned. It could not be just a decision na, ‘Let’s go to Mindanao.’ Plano na ito lahat,” he said.

“Noong si Hapilon na, idadala sa Central Mindanao and he was anointed as the emir, doon na ako nakaamoy na something terribly wrong is going to happen kasi dala-dala na iyang ISIS,” he added.

The President said the terrorists in Mindanao were funded by drug-money.

“Yung Maute is just the family name of two brothers. They started and I warned you before, I’m warning you now na ang ISIS, walang pera and I said, by the time they are pushed back and they lose the landmass, they will scamper to everywhere,” he said.

“Dito, ang nag-fifuel sa insurrection, ang drugs. Sinadya talaga nila iyan,” he said./rga

