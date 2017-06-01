DND chief wants halt of Marawi airstrike

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday said the military may suspend airstrike operations in Marawi City after 11 soldiers died and seven were wounded.

“So we are pouring more troops there that’s why I said a while ago baka we might suspend for a while the air strikes and let the ground troops do their thing,” Lorenzana said in a Palace briefing.

But Lorenzana said he was giving the decision whether to continue airstrikes to its ground commanders.

“I give those decisions to the ground commanders to determine kung kailangan pa nila ng (if they still need) airstrikes doon (there) especially now there are more troops operating on the ground and chances of hitting our own troops will be big just like what happened yesterday (Wednesday),” he said.

The defense chief said they would investigate the airstrike that killed their own troops. JPV

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.