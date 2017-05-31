Duterte OKs PH-MILF ‘peace corridor’ for Marawi

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the setting up of a so-called “peace corridor” in Marawi to facilitate the rescue of civilians trapped in Marawi City.

“President Duterte approved the idea of creating a ‘peace corridor’ to ensure the safety of the civilians and the delivery of the needed humanitarian aid for the displaced persons in the ongoing armed conflict in Marawi City,” Irene M. Santiago, chairperson of the Government’s Implementing Panel, said in a statement.

The statement was read by Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella during a “Mindanao Hour” briefing at Malacañang on Wednesday.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) agreed to help he government secure the areas where peace corridors were established.

Santiago and members of the implementing panels will meet this week to talk about the details and parameters of the peace corridor.

“The peace corridor is a secure space where humanitarian groups may evacuate wounded and trapped civilians and retrieve dead bodies for burial,” Santiago said. “The corridor is also a safe space for goods to reach hungry people in the rural areas whose access to Marawi’s markets have been cut off.”

Duterte earlier welcomed the offer of the Moro National Liberation Front to send its fighters to help bring down the Maute terrorist group. Both the MILF and the MNLF are pursuing peace negotiations with the Philippine government. CBB

