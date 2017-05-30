Minority senators: Defense chief said martial law not needed to contain Maute

No less than Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has admitted that even without martial law, the government can contain the Maute terrorist group in Marawi City, opposition senators disclosed on Tuesday.

Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said Lorenzana made this admission during the briefing of security officials to senators on Monday.

Drilon said it was Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, a former navy officer, who asked the Defense Secretary if the government troops could contain the terrorist group without martial law.

“The answer of Secretary Lorenzana: Yes we can,” he said at a press conference in the Senate attended by fellow opposition senators —Trillanes, Francis Pangilinan, Bam Aquino, and Risa Hontiveros.

Trillanes said Lorenzana also told the senators during the briefing that they were not the ones who recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in Mindanao. IDL/rga

