Robredo urges Duterte: Don’t ignore SC, Congress amid crisis

Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday urged President Rodrigo Duterte to take back what he said about ignoring the Supreme Court (SC) and Congress as he enforces martial law.

Robredo said the President, as a public servant, should remain faithful to the Constitution, which grants oversight authority to the SC and Congress to ensure that the declaration of martial law in Mindanao is necessary and legal.

“We should all be concerned by the President’s declaration that he will not listen to Congress and the Supreme Court on the issue of martial law,” Robredo said in a statement.

“We urge the President: take back what he said about disregarding Congress and the Supreme Court and be an example to all public servants that in the face of whatever crisis in our nation, we will all remain faithful to our Constitution and our democracy,” she said.

Robredo said Duterte’s “reckless” statement would only add to the fear of many on martial law.

“We trust that the President realizes that such reckless statements only further add to apprehension felt by many citizens,” she said.

“We must reassure our people that whatever situation may arise, their leaders will remain faithful to the Constitution,” Robredo said.

“Every public servant takes an oath to preserve and defend our Constitution. The very legitimacy of our government is based on this faithful adherence to our Constitution,” Robredo added.

On Saturday, the President vowed not to listen to other institutions aside from the police and military on the issue of martial law.

Speaking before soldiers in Jolo, Duterte said, “Until the police and the Armed Forces say the Philippines is safe, this martial law will continue. I will not listen to others. The Supreme Court justices, the congressmen, they are not here.”

“Are they the ones dying from loss of blood, bleeding, hemorrhaging because there is no help, no reinforcement? They’re not,” Duterte said.

To prevent a repeat of the abuses during the dictatorial regime of the late Ferdinand Marcos, the 1987 Constitution imposed safeguards and limits on the declaration of martial law.

The President should first need an approval from Congress to declare martial law and extend its duration if necessary.

Meanwhile, the SC can review and rule on the legality of martial law.

“We cannot deny the power of Congress and the Supreme Court to review any proclamation of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus,” Robredo said.

Robredo, a staunch critic of martial law abuses during Marcos’ time, noted that the constitutional safeguards were “borne out of our bitter experience under the Marcos dictatorship.

“Many of our fellow Filipinos fear that our nation will once again sink into the quagmire of violence and abuse that prevailed during those dark times,” she said.

“Our Constitution was crafted precisely to prevent the abuse of power. Our trust and support for the institutions that safeguard our Constitution is the only assurance we have that genuine democracy will be sustained and that the rights of every Filipino will be upheld,” Robredo said.

“It is of utmost importance that our countrymen are assured that despite everything that is happening, their leaders remain faithful to the Constitution,” she added. IDL/rga

