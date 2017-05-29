Aguirre has no info on who’ll be implicated by Napoles

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Monday said he has no direct knowledge of government officials who will be implicated by alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles in her affidavit.

“Sa totoo lang (Honestly), I am not privy kung ano sasabihin ni Janet [Napoles] (to whatever Napoles will be disclosing in her affidavit). Nandito lang kami sa DOJ (Department of Justice) to receive whatever complaints that will be filed,” Aguirre told reporters during a press conference.

“Hindi ko pa alam kung sinu-sino ang included (I don’t know who will be incriminated). It’s her call. She does not want to execute a statement where she has no personal knowledge,” Aguirre added.

The Justice Chief said he only met with Napoles’ lawyer, Atty. Stephen David.

According to Aguirre, the names of Senators Franklin Drilon, Antonio Trillanes IV and Leila De Lima, as well as former Budget Secretary Florencio “Butch” Abad, came out only when he talked to David.

Quoting David, Aguirre said part of Napoles’ affidavit is an allegation that there was a P10 million reward for the latter’s arrest and that it was allegedly claimed by one of the highest Cabinet official during the past administration.

“As a matter of fact, may sinasabi doon na meron daw (it was mentioned that there’s) 10 million peso reward for the arrest, or for any information leading to the arrest of Janet Lim-Napoles and hindi malaman kung sino ang nag-claim nyan (I don’t know the person who claimed it), if ever it was claimed,” Aguirre said. He, however, hinted that if it was indeed claimed, it was a probably a secretary who was “first among equals.”

Napoles was also charged with the same offense for allegedly masterminding the scam in which pork barrel allocations from lawmakers were funneled to non-government organizations she set up to fund bogus or non-existent projects.

Aside from Napoles, also charged with the same offense were former senators Jinggoy Estrada, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Juan Ponce Enrile.

Enrile was allowed by the Supreme Court to post bail for his temporary liberty, citing humanitarian reasons while Estrada and Revilla remained in detention at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

Early this month, the Court of Appeals acquitted Napoles in the illegal detention case filed by pork barrel scam whistleblower Benhur Luy before the Makati regional trial court.

But she cannot leave jail since she is still facing plunder, graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan.

Aguirre said it is possible that Napoles will be used as a government witness to future PDAF cases that will be filed in court.