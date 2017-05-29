Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Ombudsman director Bayani Jacinto named Sandiganbayan justice

/ 05:32 PM May 29, 2017

Bayani Jacinto

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a director from the Office of the Ombudsman as associate justice of the Sandiganbayan.

READ: Nominees to CA, Sandigan bared

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayani Jacinto, acting director of the prosecution and monitoring unit of the Office of the Ombudsman, will be replacing Associate Justice Roland Jurado, who optionally retired on Feb. 1, 2017

READ: 12 names on JBC shortlist for Sandiganbayan, CA posts

Jacinto’s appointment papers were signed by Duterte on Monday. JE/rga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: appoint, appointment, associate justice, Bayani Jacinto, duterte, Justice, Sandiganbayan
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved