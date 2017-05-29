Ombudsman director Bayani Jacinto named Sandiganbayan justice

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a director from the Office of the Ombudsman as associate justice of the Sandiganbayan.

Bayani Jacinto, acting director of the prosecution and monitoring unit of the Office of the Ombudsman, will be replacing Associate Justice Roland Jurado, who optionally retired on Feb. 1, 2017

Jacinto's appointment papers were signed by Duterte on Monday.