Ombudsman director Bayani Jacinto named Sandiganbayan justice
President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a director from the Office of the Ombudsman as associate justice of the Sandiganbayan.
READ: Nominees to CA, Sandigan bared
ADVERTISEMENT
Bayani Jacinto, acting director of the prosecution and monitoring unit of the Office of the Ombudsman, will be replacing Associate Justice Roland Jurado, who optionally retired on Feb. 1, 2017
READ: 12 names on JBC shortlist for Sandiganbayan, CA posts
Jacinto’s appointment papers were signed by Duterte on Monday. JE/rga
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.