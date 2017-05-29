Marawi fighting displaces 2,000 families

At least 2,000 families have been displaced from Marawi City and are now staying at eight evacuation centers in Lanao del Norte and Iligan City, Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said on Sunday.

The PRC said in a statement that it had stepped up efforts to help the displaced families by providing meals, water and other humanitarian aid, including psychosocial support, first aid, blood and services to locate loved ones.

PRC Chair Richard Gordon said volunteers had set up seven welfare desks for displaced Marawi folks since the first day of hostilities.

The welfare desks are located at Iligan School of Fisheries, Maria Cristina Barangay Hall, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT), Baloi Gym, Adventist Medical Center, Saguiaran Evacuation Center and Kinasanghan Highway 2.

“We are one in helping the most vulnerable, banking on our fundamental principle of humanity,” Gordon said.

At press time, PRC reported around 700 individuals had received hot meals, 394 received psychosocial support and 16 individuals received help locating family members.

The PRC also distributed 1,800 liters of water in evacuation centers. Around 1,000 families from Balo-i evacuation center and Lanao del Norte were provided with about 5,000 liters of water, while another 1,900 families were provided with 10,000 liters of water.

PRC said its Gingoog City chapter mobilized an ambulance team and gave away medicine for first aid, dressing kits and antitetanus vaccines.

The PRC said at least 17 individuals suffered from high blood pressure and asthma. At MSU-IIT and Buru-un School of Fisheries, five people also received first aid.

PRC’s Blood Services has also provided blood packs to injured individuals at the Adventist Hospital. PRC-Cagayan de Oro Chapter also sent blood units to Iligan City, PRC added.

Gordon also reminded people of the importance of international humanitarian law and urged respect and protection for civilians.

“This is not the time to blame and to divide. We are all Filipinos. We are one people—one Philippines,” Gordon said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also made the same appeal on Saturday after aid workers managed to enter Marawi City the day before.

“International humanitarian law remains applicable in this situation, even after the declaration of martial law in Mindanao,” said Pascal Porchet, head of the ICRC delegation in the country.

“People who may be arrested must be treated humanely and the ICRC will continue to monitor their conditions and treatment,” he added.

