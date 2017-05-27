Mayors support martial law declaration

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) fully supports President Duterte’s proclamation placing Mindanao under martial law, in the light of the recent and ongoing terror attack of the Islamic State-inspired Maute Islamist group in Marawi City.

This was announced by LMP national spokesperson Mayor Don Abalon of San Roque, Northern Samar.

Abalon, speaking on behalf of LMP national president Maria Fe V. Brondial of Socorro, Oriental Mindoro, said the national officers of the LMP strongly condemn this cowardly attack on various government facilities in Marawi City resulting in the deaths of innocent civilians and military and police personnel and damage to government facilities.

Brondial said: “As mayors comprising the LMP, we share President Duterte’s resolve to protect and defend the people, stop terroristic acts and all forms of lawlessness to ensure peace and development for our country and people. It is in this common objective that we declare our full and unequivocal support to the President and to his declaration of martial law.”

“The LMP condemns all acts of terror and the resulting spate of violence and killings in Mindanao and other parts of the country and calls on the citizenry to fully support the government in this campaign for law and order,” Brondial said.

The LMP is an organization of all the 1,489 municipalities in the Philippines.

The LMP is also led by Mayor Sandy Javier of Javier, Leyte, as executive vice president and Mayor Abraham Burahan of Hadji Panglima Tahil, Sulu, as secretary-general.